Willis, Liberty roll over E. Michigan in LendingTree Bowl

By CREG STEPHENSON

Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Malik Willis passed for 231 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Liberty rolled over Eastern Michigan 56-20 on Saturday night in the LendingTree Bowl. Willis, a potential NFL first-round pick, completed 13 of 24 passes, with touchdowns of 54 yards to DJ Stubbs, 20 yards to Johnny Huntley and 3 yards to Demario Douglas. Willis also ran for 58 yards, with touchdowns of 2 and 35 yards. The Flames (8-5) improved to 3-0 in bowls, tying Appalachian State for the best postseason start by an FBS team. Liberty also got a defensive touchdown in the first quarter on Skyler Thomas’ 27-yard interception return. Eastern Michigan finished 7-6.