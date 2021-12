LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atin Wright had a career-high 28 points as Cal State Northridge edged Portland State 69-66. Wright, who hit 12 of 13 foul shots, and Elijah Hardy both hit two free throws in the final 15 seconds to preserve the victory for the Matadors (4-6). Brendan Harrick finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Marlon Ruffin had 26 points for the Vikings (3-6).