Arsenal loss to leader Man City sees grip on 4th loosened

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner to complete Manchester City’s comeback to win 2-1 at Arsenal and move the champions 11 points in front of second-place Chelsea at the top of the standings. Bukayo Saka’s goal for Arsenal was canceled out by Riyad Mahrez’s penalty in the second half and Arsenal had Gabriel sent off for two bookings before Rodri’s late winner. West Ham went within a point of fourth-place Arsenal by beating Crystal Palace 3-2. Tottenham is a point further behind after winning 1-0 at Watford but with two games in hand on both Arsenal and West Ham.