Carr leads No. 17 Texas past short-handed WVirginia 74-59

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored a season-best 20 points and No. 17 Texas defeated short-handed West Virginia 74-59 in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak was snapped. West Virginia played without starting guard and leading scorer Taz Sherman along with reserves Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson. All three are in COVID-19 protocols. Texas led by 28 points with 13 minutes remaining but West Virginia used improved shooting and dogged defense to make the game more competitive.