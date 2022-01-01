Jefferson leads No. 22 Arkansas over Penn State 24-10

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — KJ Jefferson picked up 104 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half and threw for 90 more to lead No. 22 Arkansas past Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. Raheim Sanders had 79 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushing attempts and Dominique Johnson added 85 yards on 11 carries as the Razorbacks finished with 361 rushing yards. Arkansas (9-4), coming off four consecutive seasons of four or fewer wins, got its first nine-win year since going 11-2 in 2011. Sean Clifford went 14 of 32 for 195 yards for Penn State (7-6). He gained 47 yards on the ground on 11 attempts.