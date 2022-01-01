Reaction to the death of former NFL coach, player Dan Reeves
By The Associated Press
Reaction to the death of longtime NFL player and coach Dan Reeves is coming in from around the league. Former Broncos quarterback John Elway says Reeves “was a winner,” even though he lost all four of his Super Bowl appearances as a head coach. Elway says Reeves “was instrumental in my career and growth as a quarterback.” New York Giants co-owner and CEO John Mara calls Reeves “one of the finest men I have ever been around in this business.” And Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says Reeves left “a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach.”