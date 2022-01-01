Rutgers starts fast, rolls past Central Connecticut 79-48

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Rutgers built a 45-point lead early in the second half en route to a 79-48 victory over Central Connecticut. The Scarlet Knights led 44-14 at halftime then went on a 20-5 run to open the second half before weary Central Connecticut found any consistency on offense. Geo Baker scored 11 points for Rutgers and had seven of the Scarlet Knights’ 25 assists. Paul Mulcahy had eight points and eight assists. Backup forward Aundre Hyatt had nine points and nine rebounds. Stephane Ayangma had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.