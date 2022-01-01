Virginia’s balanced attack sends Cavs past Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin scored 17 points apiece and Kadin Shedrick had a double-double and Virginia beat Syracuse 74-69. Buddy Boeheim’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left brought Syracuse within 72-69 but the Orange missed their last three shots while Clark made two free throws with 22 seconds left to seal it. Clark finished 6-for-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, distributed eight assists and grabbed four rebounds. Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points and Jimmy Boeheim 17 for Syracuse.