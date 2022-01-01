Kyrou keeps Blues warm with 2 goals in 6-4 win vs Wild

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4. Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis in the Winter Classic. The faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees. This was the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played below zero. David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues. Kirill Kaprizov scored and had two assists for Minnesota. Wild goalie Cam Talbot left trailing 6-2 after two periods with a lower-body injury.