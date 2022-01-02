Morris scores 30, No. 19 LSU women post 13th straight win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 30 points and No. 19 LSU defeated No. 23 Texas A&M 75-66 for the Tigers’ 13th straight victory. Morris was 9-of-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. Khayla Pointer also had four 3-pointers and scored 17 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Jailin Cherry added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists with Autumn Newby grabbing 10 rebounds. Destiny Pitts scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds for the Aggies, the defending SEC regular-season champions. Qadashah Hoppie added 16 points and Kayla Wells 13.