Tkachuk scores in 3rd straight game, Flames top Hawks 5-1

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Matthew Tkachuk scored for a third straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night. Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, Oliver Kylington added a long empty-netter and Jacob Markstrom blocked 30 shots in the Flames’ second straight win. Alex DeBrincat scored his team-leading 18th goal, but Chicago dropped its fourth straight. Arvid Soderblom made his first NHL start with 37 saves, including one on Dillon Dube’s third-period penalty shot.