With Kirk Cousins out, Vikings’ playoff hopes disintegrate

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings’ offense didn’t show much sign of life without Kirk Cousins around on Sunday, and the team’s playoff hopes were dead by the end of the night. The Vikings fell 37-10 to the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers. Cousins was unavailable because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s the first time since coach Mike Zimmer’s arrival in 2014 that the Vikings have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.