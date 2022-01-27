No. 1 Rahm shares lead with Thomas, Schenk at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas made the birdies they needed to keep pace on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and shared the lead with hard-charging Adam Schenk after two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open. Schenk made eight straight birdies to shoot a career-low, 10-under 62, also on the North Course. He joined Rahm and Thomas at 13-under 131. Rahm shot a 65 and Thomas had a 63. All three leaders opened Wednesday on the South Course, where Rahm won the U.S. Open last year for his first major. Rahm also got his first PGA Tour victory in 2017 at Torrey Pines.