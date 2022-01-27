UCLA’s Johnny Juzang sidelined by COVID-19 protocols

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Johnny Juzang has been sidelined by COVID-19 protocols. The star of the Bruins’ run to the Final Four last season missed Thursday night’s game against California. That left the seventh-ranked Bruins without their leading scorer. Juzang averages 18.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. He scored 15 points in UCLA’s win over No. 3 Arizona on Tuesday. UCLA was idled for 25 days from mid-December to early this month because of COVID-19, although Juzang had said he was one of three scholarship players who wasn’t affected by the virus at the time.