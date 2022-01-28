As retirement looms, Knicks Go chasing history in Pegasus

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Whatever happens Saturday will simply be resume-padding for Knicks Go. His retirement home has been picked out, his stud fee has been set and he’s in the relatively small club of thoroughbreds with multiple Breeders’ Cup race victories including last year’s Classic. There’s not much left to prove. His final horse race is Saturday, when he’ll be the likely favorite in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. He could become the first back-to-back Pegasus winner, and a victory would make him the 10th North American thoroughbred to break the $10 million mark in career earnings.