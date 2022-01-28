Gladbach crisis deepens as sporting director Max Eberl quits

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Crisis-hit Borussia Mönchengladbach has been left reeling after sporting director Max Eberl quit the Bundesliga club. It ends an association of 23 years. Gladbach wanted the 48-year-old Eberl to stay but Eberl said “I don’t have the strength anymore to do this job.” Eberl took over as sporting director in 2008. He had been coming under increasing pressure over the last year as the team failed to recover after coach Marco Rose decided to join league rival Borussia Dortmund. The team has been struggling this season under Rose’s replacement Adi Hütter.