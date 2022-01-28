Wayne Taylor Racing goes for 4th consecutive Rolex 24 win

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Taylor Racing is the team to beat the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. The No. 10 team has won the sports car endurance race three consecutive years and seeks a record fourth-straight win at Daytona International Speedway. Chip Ganassi is looking to stop the streak and brought a pair of Cadillacs loaded with talent to Daytona. The race begins Saturday and features 12 IndyCar drivers. Austin Cindric is the only NASCAR representative. The field features 61 cars, the most since 2014.