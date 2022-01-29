Cadillacs take early control of chaotic Rolex 24 at Daytona

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A fleet of Cadillacs held control of the Rolex 24 at Daytona a third of the way into the endurance race. Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express swapped the overall lead multiple times in unusually cold temperatures and chaotic track conditions. The 60th running of the twice-round-the-clock race featured 61 entries, the most since 2014, and aggressive early driving that aggravated several of the top contenders. Adding to the intrigue was the coldest day in four years in Florida, where it was brisk 46 degrees when the race began. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s overnight.