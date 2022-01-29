Forbidden Kingdom beats Baffert trio to win San Vicente

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Forbidden Kingdom beat a trio of runners trained by Bob Baffert to win the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita. Baffert’s trio of Pinehurst, McLaren Vale and 4-5 favorite Doppelganger finished second, third and fourth in the race that the embattled Hall of Fame trainer has won 11 times. Forbidden Kingdom ran seven furlongs in 1:22.75 for Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella. The colt is a son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, who was trained by Baffert. In Arkansas, Newgrange won the $750,000 Southwest for Baffert.