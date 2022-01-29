McGusty helps carry ACC-leader Miami to 73-62 win

ATLANTA (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored 20 points and ACC-leader Miami held off a late Georgia Tech run for a 73-62 win. McGusty was only 5-of-16 shooting but came on late in the first half to spark the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Charlie Moore scored 12 points and had four steals before fouling out with under four minutes left. He became the 12th active Division-I player with 1,500 points and 500 assists. Khalid Moore scored 19 points Georgia Tech, Jordan Usher added 15 points with 10 rebounds and Michael Devoe scored 12 points.