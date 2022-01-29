Union hockey coach Rick Bennett resigns after investigation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Union College hockey coach Rick Bennett has resigned after a weeklong investigation into how he coached the team. Bennett, who led the Dutchmen to their only national championship in 2014, resigned Friday. Assistant coach John Ronan was named interim coach. The college placed Bennett on administrative leave Jan. 20. Athletic director Jim McLaughlin said he received an anonymous email that triggered an investigation into Bennett’s coaching style and practices that was substantiated but did not turn up a long pattern of misconduct. Bennett told the Albany Times Union that it was his decision to resign.