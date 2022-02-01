Bills turn to Dorsey to be next offensive coordinator

By The Associated Press

Ken Dorsey is staying in Buffalo. One week after receiving a ringing endorsement from Josh Allen, Dorsey was hired as the Bills offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Dorsey will take on the role that was previously held by Brian Daboll, who is now the head coach of the New York Giants. Dorsey has spent the past three years as Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach and was given the added title of passing game coordinator in 2021. The former Miami Hurricanes QB has been held in high regard by Allen, who has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league under Daboll and Dorsey’s watch.