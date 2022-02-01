Some of Tom Brady’s greatest moments in his 22-year career

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Tom Brady filled his 22 seasons in the NFL with more wins, yards passing and touchdowns than any other quarterback. And nobody has ever earned more Super Bowl rings than Brady with seven. Brady performed at such a high level that his opponents gauged their own failures a bit more kindly. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey summed up the league’s respect for the quarterback who announced his retirement Tuesday. Ramsey noted Brady threw his last TD pass against him. Brady provided enough highlights to fill the video vaults at NFL Films.