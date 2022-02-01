US snowboardcross racer Deibold out of Olympics with injury

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American snowboardcross rider Alex Deibold withdrew from the Beijing Olympics following a head injury he suffered at a World Cup race last weekend in Italy. A onetime wax technician, Deibold earned a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in snowboardcross. He said in a statement that while he’s expecting to make a full recovery, he’s heartbroken to miss the Olympics in China. The 35-year-old Deibold has been a member of the U.S. snowboard team since 2004.