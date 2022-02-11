Monobob arrives at Olympics, giving women 2nd medal event

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — This road started in 2014 when Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor started driving four-man bobsleds against men with hopes of getting a second medal event for women added to the Olympic program. They got their wish in 2018. And now it truly becomes reality for the top American pilots and the other best women’s bobsledders in the world. Monobob has only one woman in the sled. The inaugural Olympic monobob event starts Sunday with reigning world champion Humphries and reigning Monobob World Series overall champion Meyers Taylor expected to be among the top contenders.