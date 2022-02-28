Manek, Love lead North Carolina past Syracuse 88-79 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime. North Carolina’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. Love’s 3-pointer gave North Carolina a 70-69 lead with 2:20 remaining in regulation. His 3-pointer with 8 seconds left gave UNC a 73-71 lead before Joe Girard III tied it with a tough 15-footer from the baseline. Love struck again early in overtime, his 3-pointer giving the Tar Heels a 78-73 lead with 3:54 to go. RJ Davis hit a 3-pointer on North Carolina’s next possession and the Tar Heels were in control with an eight-point lead.