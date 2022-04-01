Last dance: Director Fishman ready for his 39th Final Four

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski isn’t the only one retiring after the Final Four. It’s also the last games for Bob Fishman, who is in the director’s chair for the 39th time for CBS and Turner’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament. Fishman will direct the TBS coverage of Saturday’s national semifinals and Monday night’s title game. Fishman, along with the top team of Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson, have done all of Duke’s games so far. But of all the events he has done over the years, his favorite remains the NCAA Tournament. Fishman’s first memorable tournament shot came in 1982, when North Carolina’s Michael Jordan hit the game-winning shot against Georgetown.