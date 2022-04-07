Josi, Johansen help Predators rally past Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Roman Josi had three assists and the Nashville Predators erased a one-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Ryan Johansen scored on the power play at 12:38 of the third period but it came with some controversy. Josi’s point shot appeared to be knocked down by a high stick from Matt Duchesne before Johansen tapped the puck in. The play was reviewed, but the goal stood to give the Predators the lead. Duchesne and Tanner Jeannot had Nashville’s other goals and Juuse Saros made 28 saves. Mathieu Joseph and Josh Norris scored for the Senators, whose three-game winning streak ended. Anton Forsberg made 31 saves.