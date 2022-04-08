Column: Faint signs of progress at the home of the Masters

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Columnist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The only color Harold Varner III has been focused on at the Masters is red. And maybe, if he lets his mind wander, there’s a thought of green. As in a green jacket. With two straight below-par rounds at Augusta National, Varner has pushed himself into contention heading to the weekend. But let’s talk about another color. Varner is Black, and he’s apparently part of something unprecedented at a course that cherishes history and traditions. With Varner, Tiger Woods and Cameron Champ, it’s believed to be the first time that three Black golfers have been part of a Masters field.