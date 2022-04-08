LEADING OFF: Verlander back, Thor debuts, hoorays for Beer

By The Associated Press

Justin Verlander will pitch for Houston for the first time since having Tommy John surgery late in 2020. The 39-year-old will face Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, returned to the Astros on a $25 million, one-year deal that includes a $25 million player option for 2023 conditioned on him pitching 130 or more innings in 2022. Syndergaard is making his first appearance for Los Angeles after leaving the Mets for a $21 million, one-year deal. He pitched just two innings for New York last season after two years away due to Tommy John surgery and setbacks during his recovery.