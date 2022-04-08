New Grambling volleyball coach pulls numerous scholarships

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — New Grambling volleyball coach Chelsea Lucas has cut more than half of the team’s scholarship players and told incoming recruits that the previous coach’s commitments would not be honored. Athletic director Trayvean Scott defended Lucas’ right to reshape the program as she deems appropriate and also has sought to refute reports that Lucas cut the entire team. Scott says Lucas has “attempted to keep four or five” players. But it’s not clear if any players from last season’s roster remain. Grambling officials have so far been unable to specify which players have been retained. NCAA regulations currently allow for up to 12 scholarships for women’s varsity volleyball.