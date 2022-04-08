Newcastle beats Wolves to move 10 points clear of drop zone

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Chris Wood blasted home a 72nd-minute penalty to lift his team to the brink of safety. The January signing’s second goal in a black-and-white shirt piled the pressure on the teams below 14th-place Newcastle. Wolves rarely looked like claiming the three points needed to climb into the top six until a late flurry.