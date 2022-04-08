Palmieri rescues Isles in final-minute win over Hurricanes

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored with 14.1 seconds remaining in a wild final minute to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Ilya Sorokin needed only 19 saves to pick up the victory though he was less than a minute away from matching a franchise record for shutouts in a season. But Vincent Trocheck’s goal with 56.8 seconds to play tied it for Carolina. The Islanders won for the fifth time in their last six games thanks to Palmieri’s clutch goal. Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York and Palmieri had an assist on that goal.