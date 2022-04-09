Amateur jockey wins Grand National in retirement race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen has had quite the retirement ride. The 39-year-old Waley-Cohen marked his final race as a jockey by winning the world-famous Grand National horse race aboard a big outsider in 50-1 shot Noble Yeats. Waley-Cohen, whose full-time job is a dentist, says “It’s a fairy tale, it’s a fantasy.” It was a dramatic end to a race run before a crowd of around 70,000 spectators. Noble Yeats reached the last of the 30 fences neck and neck with 15-2 favorite Any Second Now. Noble Yeats pulled away on the long run to the finishing line and won by about three lengths.