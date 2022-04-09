Connor Joe homers in 8th, Rockies hold off Dodgers 3-2

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Connor Joe drove in two runs, including a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning, and closer Daniel Bard struck out the side in the ninth to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2. Joe lined a cutter from reliever Blake Treinen into the seats in left-center. The Rockies first baseman also had an RBI single in the sixth. His big night gave the Rockies a split of the opening two games. They have a chance Sunday to win a home series against the Dodgers for the first time since August 2018.