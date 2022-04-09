Everton lifts survival hopes with win over lackluster United

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has gained a huge win in its fight for survival and further damaged Manchester United’s top-four hopes with a 1-0 victory in the Premier League. Anthony Gordon’s shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected into the net off the outstretched leg of United defender Harry Maguire in the 27th minute at Goodison Park. It was another lackluster performance by United, which stayed three points behind the two teams in fourth and fifth place and have played more games. Everton bounced back from a demoralizing loss at relegation rival Burnley on Wednesday to move four points clear of the bottom three.