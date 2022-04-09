Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 9 games

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned to action Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing nine games with right knee soreness. The point guard, the team scoring leader at 27.6 points a game, was announced in the starting lineup shortly before the game. Morant’s return gives Memphis an opportunity to have its starters play together before the playoffs. Memphis holds the second seed in the Western Conference. Morant, who was listed as questionable in the pregame injury report, hadn’t played since injuring the knee March 18 at Atlanta. During that span, the Grizzlies were 7-2, the losses coming in the last two games at Utah and Denver.