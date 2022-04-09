Ja Morant returns to help Grizzlies rout Pelicans, 141-114

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 21 points and nine assists in his return from soreness in his right knee, Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the New Orleans Pelicans 141-114 on Saturday night to tie the 2012-13 franchise record for victories in a season at 56. After missing nine games, Morant played almost 27 minutes as the second-seeded Grizzlies got their starting lineup back together as they prepare for the postseason. They will close the regular season at home against Boston on Sunday night. Brandon Clarke added 20 points for Memphis, making all 10 of his field goal attempts. The Grizzlies shot better than 60% through three quarters. They snapped a two-game losing streak. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 16 points