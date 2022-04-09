Martinsville: Byron races to NASCAR Cup-leading 2nd victory

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — William Byron took the lead on pit road after Stage 2 pit stops and held it pretty much the rest of the way at Martinsville Speedway to become the first repeat winner this season in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Byron needed to hold off a challenge — and a nudge — from Joey Logano on an overtime sprint, but won for the fourth time in his career and gave Hendrick Motorsports four victories in eight races this season. On the last restart, Logano nudged Byron on the final lap, but Byron didn’t falter. He also won in the Truck Series on Thursday.