Matthews scores 57th and 58th, Maple Leafs top Canadiens 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 57th and 58th goals 27 seconds apart in the first period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night. Toronto wrapped up a playoff spot for the sixth straight straight season and hit 100 points in the standings. Matthews’ opener marked his 50th goal in his last 50 games, making him the first player to accomplish the feat since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. John Tavares also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 24 saves. Cole Caufield and Joel Edmundson scored for Montreal