Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is one round away from winning his first major at the Masters. The No. 1 player in the world stretched his lead to as many as six shots in the third round. And then he held on for a 71 and a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith. Scheffler finished with a good bogey from the bushes. Smith had a 68 and was the only player to break 70. Sungjae Im was the only other player within five of the lead. Tiger Woods had his first four-putt in the Masters and his worst score at 78.