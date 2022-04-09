Trevor Zegras scores twice to lead Ducks past Flyers, 5-3

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored two goals to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.Sonny Milano, Zach Aston-Reese and Derek Grant also scored for the Ducks. They opened a four-game trip by winning for just the second time in the last 15 contests.Travis Sanheim, Ronnie Attard and Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers.The game pitted a pair of teams near the bottom of their conference standings.