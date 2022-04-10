Back from suspension, Anderson helps White Sox rout Tigers

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Anderson swung right back into action after serving a suspension stemming from an incident last season, hitting two doubles and a single as the Chicago White Sox routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1. Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the season-opening three-game series. Anderson sat out the first two games as a penalty for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27. The All-Star shortstop and 2019 AL batting champion made an immediate impact, hitting a double on the first pitch of the game. He wound up scoring twice for the AL Central champions.