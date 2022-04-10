Gio Reyna to miss rest of Bundesliga season with leg injury

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the Bundesliga season. The 19-year-old sustained a muscle and tendon injury just after kickoff of Borussia Dortmund’s game against Stuttgart on Friday night, and he left the field in tears in the second minute. Dortmund says Reyna will not play during the rest of the season, which ends on May 15. The 2022-23 season starts Aug. 5. The 19-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and women’s national team player Danielle Egan, was limited to 10 league matches and 439 minutes this season, making six starts.