Whitlock agrees to $18.75M, 4-year deal with Red Sox

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston agreed to an $18.75 million, four-year contract covering 2023-26, a deal with two club options and escalators that could increase the total to $44.5 million over six seasons. Whitlock had agreed last month to a one-year contract paying $720,000 while in the major leagues. He gets a $1 million signing bonus, $1 million in 2023, $3.25 million in 2024, $5.25 million in 2025 and $7.25 million in 2026. Boston has an $8.25 million club option for 2027 with a $1 million buyout and a $10.5 million option for 2028 with a $500,000 buyout.