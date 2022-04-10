Sociedad wins to stay in fight for Champions League place

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad has continued its push for a Champions League spot with a 2-1 win at Elche in the Spanish league. Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand scored less than 10 minutes apart in the first half to help Sociedad get within three points of fourth-place Atlético Madrid with seven rounds to go. It was the third win in the last four matches for sixth-place Sociedad. Elche opened the scoring with Guido Carrillo in the third minute. It stayed in 15th place, four points from the relegation zone. Sorloth scored in the 31st and Le Normand in the 39th after assists from veteran David Silva.