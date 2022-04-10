Still EPL advantage Man City after 2-2 draw with Liverpool

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The destination of the Premier League title remains in Manchester City’s hands after a 2-2 draw with Liverpool with a point still separating them at the top of the standings. Sadio Mane scored 47 seconds into the second half on his 30th birthday. It was the second time Liverpool came back after Kevin De Bruyne’s fifth-minute opener was canceled out by Diogo Jota eight minutes later before Gabriel Jesus resored City’s lead. It’s tight at the bottom and Norwich is keeping up the fight to avoid the drop after beating relegation-rival Burnley 2-0. Brentford looks safe after beating West Ham 2-0. Leicester beat Crystal Palace 2-1.