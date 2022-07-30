49ers DE Nick Bosa looks to build on strong 2021 season
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa says he spent this offseason honing his pass-rushing moves. It’s a difference from a year ago, when he was rehabilitating a knee injury. The Niners hope that leads to an even more dominant performance on the field this season than Bosa had in 2021. He had 15 1/2 sacks in the regular season and four more in the playoffs and established himself as one of the top pass rushers in the game.