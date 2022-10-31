Elcho loses to Getafe, remains winless in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Elche has lost at home to Getafe 1-0 and remains the only winless team in the Spanish league. It is the eighth loss in 12 matches for Elche. The club is last in the 20-team standings with four points. It missed a chance to draw for the fourth time in its last five games when striker Lucas Boyé missed an 87th-minute penalty kick. Enes Unal scored a 54th-minute winner for Getafe. The Madrid club moved to 14th place. It was winless in five straight matches and had drawn its last three.

