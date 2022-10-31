Gold Trip wins 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French-bred six-year-old Gold Trip has won the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup ahead of Emissary and High Emocean over 3,200 meters in Australia’s most famous horse race. One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the race, Gold Trip was ridden by Mark Zahra. More than 80,000 spectators packed Flemington race track under mostly rainy and cloudy conditions. It was the first time the grandstand held unlimited fans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Favorite and English stayer Deauville Legend was fourth and Realm of Flowers finished fifth.

